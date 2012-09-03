By Tim Castle
| LONDON, Sept 3
LONDON, Sept 3 Rebekah Brooks, a former Rupert
Murdoch executive and friend of Prime Minister David Cameron,
appeared in a London court on Monday accused of conspiring to
hack the phones of a murdered schoolgirl and hundreds of other
high-profile victims.
The former editor of Murdoch's now-closed News of the World
tabloid quit as chief executive of his British newspaper arm
last year in a scandal that raised questions about the links
between Britain's media, politicians and police.
Brooks, 44, instantly recognisable with her mane of long,
curly red hair, spoke to confirm her name and address and her
understanding of the charges against her at the brief hearing at
Westminster Magistrates Court in central London.
Brooks and six other former News of the World staff are
charged with conspiring to illegally intercept voicemail
messages on the mobile phones of more than 600 people between
October 2000 and August 2006.
Prosecutors have also charged Brooks with conspiring to hack
the phone of 13-year-old Milly Dowler, a missing schoolgirl
later found murdered, and ex-trade union leader Andrew
Gilchrist.
Brooks has denied either authorising or being aware of phone
hacking and promised to "vigorously defend" herself against the
allegations.
It was public outrage over the disclosure that Dowler's
phone had been hacked that led to Murdoch shutting the
168-year-old News of the World in July last year.
Prosecutors say Brooks and her co-accused illegally accessed
voicemail messages left on the mobile phones of celebrities,
sports stars and politicians in order to obtain exclusive
stories.
Her fellow defendants from the newspaper and a private
detective who also faces hacking charges appeared in the court
last month and, with Brooks, are due to return for a further
hearing at Southwark Crown Court in south London on Sept. 26.
Brooks remains on bail with the conditions that she should
not contact co-defendants nor travel abroad without notifying
police.
The News of the World's involvement in phone hacking first
emerged in 2005 when aides to Britain's royal family realised
that their voicemails had been intercepted after private stories
appeared in the tabloid.
After a now much-criticised police investigation, the
paper's royal correspondent and a private detective were jailed.
Following those convictions, Murdoch's British newspaper
unit News International maintained for years that only a single
"rogue" reporter was to blame.
However, police launched a fresh investigation in January
last year that led to the current charges.