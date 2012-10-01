LONDON Oct 1 A senior detective who specialised
in counter-terrorism appeared in court on Monday, accused of
leaking information to Rubert Murdoch's now-defunct News of the
World tabloid.
Detective Chief Inspector April Casburn, 53, is charged with
misconduct in a public office for allegedly offering information
to the newspaper in September 2010.
She is the first person to be charged under Operation
Elveden, the investigation into alleged corrupt payments to
public officials which forms part of the wider phone-hacking
scandal that led to the paper's closure.
Wearing a checked jacket, Casburn, from Essex, spoke only to
confirm her name, address and date of birth during a short
hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, the Press Association
reported.
She is former head of Scotland Yard's national terrorist
financing investigation unit.
Casburn was released on unconditional bail until Nov. 2,
when she will appear at the Old Bailey for a preliminary
hearing.