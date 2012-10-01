LONDON Oct 1 A senior counter-terrorism
detective, who has been charged with breaching the Official
Secrets Act for allegedly leaking information to Rubert
Murdoch's now-defunct News of the World tabloid, appeared in
court on Monday.
Detective Chief Inspector April Casburn, 53, is accused of
offering the newspaper information about Operation Varec, the
investigation into whether an earlier police inquiry into phone
hacking at the paper should be re-opened, the Press Association
reported.
She is also charged with misconduct in a public office in
September 2010.
Casburn appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court and spoke
only to confirm her name, date of birth and address.
She is the first person to be charged under Operation
Elveden, the investigation into alleged corrupt payments to
public officials which forms part of the wider phone-hacking
scandal that led to the News of the World's closure.
Casburn was released on bail until Nov. 2, when she will
appear at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing.