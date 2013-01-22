(CPS has corrected age of girl in second paragraph to 15)
LONDON Jan 22 A journalist from Rupert
Murdoch's Sun tabloid who allegedly paid police for tip-offs has
become the latest person to be charged as part of Britain's
wider phone-hacking scandal.
Virginia Wheeler, the paper's defence editor, is accused of
paying a police officer at least 6,450 pounds ($10,200), for
information about suspects and victims of accidents and crimes
including in the case of the death of a 15-year-old girl.
The tip-offs included information about high profile
individuals and people associated with them, the Crown
Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement.
Wheeler and former Metropolitan Police Service constable
Paul Flattley will be charged with conspiracy to commit
misconduct in a public office, the CPS said. They will appear at
Westminster Magistrates' Court at a date to be fixed.
Illegal payments to public officials for information has
been discovered as part of the wider phone-hacking scandal which
forced Murdoch to close what was once Britain's best-selling
paper, the News of the World, in 2011.
Among others already facing charges in the scandal are Prime
Minister David Cameron's ex-media chief Andy Coulson and Rebekah
Brooks, who was once courted by a succession of British prime
ministers in her role as Murdoch's lieutenant.
