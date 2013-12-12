LONDON Dec 12 Ian Edmondson, a former News of
the World news editor accused of phone-hacking offences, is
"currently unfit" to remain on trial with other senior ex-staff
at Rupert Murdoch's now defunct British tabloid, a London court
heard on Thursday.
Judge John Saunders told the jury at London's Old Bailey
that Edmondson would face a new trial at a later date.
He had been facing a charge of conspiracy to intercept the
communications of politicians, celebrities and members of the
public alongside former editors Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson.
Edmondson denies the charge.
Brooks, who went on to run the British newspaper arm of
Murdoch's News Corp, and Coulson, later Prime Minister
David Cameron's media chief, also deny the charge, as does the
paper's former managing editor Stuart Kuttner.
"I have received and read a number of medical reports about
the fitness of Mr Edmondson to continue to participate in the
current trial," judge Saunders said.
"The consensus of opinion of doctors instructed both by the
defence and the prosecution is that he is currently unfit."
Edmondson joined the paper as associate news editor in 2004
and was promoted to news editor the following year.
He was associate editor when he was sacked by the paper in
2011, a few months before Murdoch shut it down amid widespread
public anger at the phone-hacking allegations.
The scandal sent shockwaves through the British
establishment and Murdoch's media empire, revealing the close
ties between press barons, police chiefs and senior politicians.
The jury has heard from a number of witnesses and been shown
numerous internal emails from News International, News Corp's
British paper arm, which the prosecution has argued show Brooks,
Coulson, Kuttner and Edmondson knew about and sanctioned
hacking.
Brooks, Coulson and the paper's former royal editor Clive
Goodman also face charges over alleged illegal payments to
public officials, while Brooks, her husband and two others are
also accused to trying to pervert the course of justice.
The defence have yet to put their case to the court and the
trial is expected to last until next April.