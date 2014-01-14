* Rebekah Brooks's husband tried to hide laptop, jury hears
* Alleged plan caught on closed circuit television
* Brooks, husband, Hanna deny charges
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Jan 14 The trial of Rebekah Brooks, who
ran Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm, was shown film
footage on Tuesday of what the prosecution alleges was her
husband's attempt to hide evidence from police investigating
accusations of phone-hacking.
The day Brooks was first quizzed by police, and before her
home was searched, prosecutors say her husband, racehorse
trainer Charlie Brooks, hid a laptop and a bag behind a bin in
an underground parking lot of their plush London apartment block
where it was picked up by the Brooks's security team.
After the police completed a search, the security team
returned with a bag and left it in the car park. Prosecutors say
the plan went awry because a cleaner then found the material and
it was given to the police.
News International, the British newspaper division of
Murdoch's News Corp, became engulfed in the police
inquiry in 2011 after it was alleged journalists had hacked the
phone of a murdered schoolgirl amongst others.
Both Charlie and Rebekah Brooks deny conspiracy to pervert
the course of justice by hiding material from detectives. Brooks
also denies conspiracy to hack phones and authorising illegal
payments to public officials.
The closed circuit television (CCTV) footage shown to the
jury captured Charlie Brooks emerging from a doorway clutching a
bag and a laptop on July 17, 2011, at about the same time his
wife, who had quit as News International boss days earlier, was
heading to a police station where she would be arrested.
After looking around, he disappeared from view and less than
a minute later, the CCTV film showed him returning empty-handed.
On Tuesday, the jury at London's Old Bailey court saw Mark
Hanna, the ex-head of security at News International, arriving
at the car park about two hours later and phone records
indicated he had been in regular contact with Charlie Brooks.
He disappeared out of camera shot, to the same area where
Brooks had been earlier, returning with a brown bag and other
material, before driving away. Hanna also denies a charge of
perverting the course of justice.
PIZZA BOXES
At about 3 p.m., seven detectives arrived and after a search
of the apartment - but not the car park area - lasting some two
hours, they left holding sealed bags with computers and other
possessions.
Brooks then contacted Hanna, and shortly after 9:30 p.m,
following a flurry of calls between the security team, one
arrived at the car park. He gave another man two pizza boxes,
removed a large black bag from the car and also vanished from
view to the garbage area before returning empty-handed.
"Broadsword calling Danny Boy. Pizza delivered and the
chicken is in the pot," the security contractor wrote in a text
message to a colleague, prosecutor Mark Bryant-Heron told the
court. The Broadsword phrase was a reference to the film "Where
Eagles Dare", which starred Richard Burton as a British spy.
However, the following day, while the couple went to their
lawyer's office, a cleaner discovered the black bag, the court
heard. On their return, a baffled-looking Charlie Brooks and
their security team were seen searching in vain for the bag.
The court heard an employee at the apartment block had
contacted police and handed over a brown briefcase and a black
laptop to officers.
William Geddes, whose security firm had been employed to
protect Brooks from media intrusion and the "considerable degree
of risk from rogue individuals", told the court he had been
contacted about the concerns that her husband's property had
gone missing.
He said his team had dubbed it "pizzagate", and the court
heard an operative later sent him a text message which read:
"Filth (police) all over the underground car park ref pizzagate.
Mark is aware".
The trial of Hanna, Rebekah and Charlie Brooks, and that of
four others, is expected to last until at least April.