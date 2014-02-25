LONDON Feb 25 Rebekah Brooks, the former boss of Rupert Murdoch's British newspapers, told the jury at her trial on phone-hacking charges she had not seen the contract agreed with a private detective who has admitted hacking phones for a paper she edited.

Giving evidence for a third day at the Old Bailey, Brooks said she had not seen the 92,000 pound ($153,000) a year contract awarded by the now defunct News of the World tabloid to Glenn Mulcaire in September 2001, nor had she heard of the company name he used.

The court was told the contract had been agreed between Mulcaire and Greg Miskiw, the paper's then assistant editor who has admitted phone-hacking offences.

Asked if she had ever seen the contract or had it drawn to her attention, she told the court: "No I didn't", adding that because of the large sum she should have authorised it

Brooks, who later became chief executive of the British newspaper arm of News Corp. until 2011, denies conspiracy to intercept voicemail messages on mobile phones, authorising illegal payments to public officials and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

The long-running trial is due to conclude in May.