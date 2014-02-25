LONDON Feb 25 Rebekah Brooks, the former boss
of Rupert Murdoch's British newspapers, told the jury at her
trial on phone-hacking charges she had not seen the contract
agreed with a private detective who has admitted hacking phones
for a paper she edited.
Giving evidence for a third day at the Old Bailey, Brooks
said she had not seen the 92,000 pound ($153,000) a year
contract awarded by the now defunct News of the World tabloid to
Glenn Mulcaire in September 2001, nor had she heard of the
company name he used.
The court was told the contract had been agreed between
Mulcaire and Greg Miskiw, the paper's then assistant editor who
has admitted phone-hacking offences.
Asked if she had ever seen the contract or had it drawn to
her attention, she told the court: "No I didn't", adding that
because of the large sum she should have authorised it
Brooks, who later became chief executive of the British
newspaper arm of News Corp. until 2011, denies
conspiracy to intercept voicemail messages on mobile phones,
authorising illegal payments to public officials and conspiracy
to pervert the course of justice.
The long-running trial is due to conclude in May.