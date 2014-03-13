By Michael Holden
LONDON, March 13 The former royal editor of
Rupert Murdoch's now defunct British tabloid the News of the
World told a court on Thursday the late Princess Diana had given
him a directory of royal phone numbers to get back at her then
husband Prince Charles.
Clive Goodman said the confidential directory which
contained numbers of senior members of Britain's royal household
was delivered to the newspaper's offices in 1992 when Diana was
growing increasingly bitter about her husband.
Goodman, who was jailed in 2007 for accessing the voicemails
of mobile phones belonging to senior royal aides, is on trial
accused of making illegal payments to police officers to obtain
telephone directories of the royal household.
Police found 15 such directories at Goodman's home when he
was arrested in 2006.
Asked where a "green book" directory dating from 1992 had
come from, Goodman told the Old Bailey court: "(It was) provided
to us by the Princess of Wales.
"It arrived at the office in an envelope with my name on
it," he said, adding he received a call from Diana later to
check he had received it.
Diana formally separated from Charles in December 1992 and
the couple divorced in 1996. She was killed the following year
in a car crash in Paris.
Goodman said she had a close relationship with several
journalists at the time and wanted to use the press and the News
of the World in particular as a "powerful" ally against Charles.
"She was at the time going through a very tough time. She
told me she wanted me to see this document to see the scale of
her husband's staff and household compared to hers," Goodman
told the court.
"She felt she was in a very bitter situation at the time.
She felt she was being swamped by the people close to him and
his household. She was looking for an ally to take him on to
show the kind of forces ranged against her."
Goodman denied any of the directories had come from a public
official or that he had paid for them.
Earlier, Goodman told the court that the culture at the
paper when Andy Coulson, Prime Minister David Cameron's former
media chief, became editor after 2003 was "quite bullying,
menacing" and this was exacerbated by his deputy Neil Wallis.
"He became more aggressive, more combative and more
bullying," Goodman said of Coulson.
The trial has been told that four other former News of the
World journalists, including three senior editorial figures, had
now also admitted conspiracy to hack phones during Coulson's
editorship.
Coulson, who resigned after Goodman was jailed in 2007
before becoming media chief of Cameron's Conservative Party, is
accused of authorising Goodman's alleged illegal payments and
conspiracy to hack phones.
He denies the charges.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Janet Lawrence)