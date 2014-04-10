LONDON, April 10 A former Archbishop of
Canterbury took to the witness stand in Britain's phone-hacking
trial on Thursday to tell a jury the ex-managing editor of
Rupert Murdoch's News of the World tabloid was "a man I would
trust".
George Carey, the head of the Anglican church for 11 years
until 2002, appeared as a character witness at London's Old
Bailey court and said Stuart Kuttner was a man of integrity.
Kuttner, 74, who was managing editor of the downmarket
weekly tabloid for 22 years until 2009, is on trial with the
paper's former editors Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson accused
of conspiracy to intercept voicemails on mobile phones. They all
deny the charges.
Brooks, Coulson and the News of the World's former royal
editor Clive Goodman, also face charges over illegal payments to
public officials, which they deny.
Wearing a dark suit, mauve shirt and white clerical collar
with a silver crucifix on a chain around his neck, Carey said he
had become friends with Kuttner after writing a series of
columns for the paper.
"I wouldn't normally write for a paper like the News of the
World," he said. "I did so ... because Stuart is, and was, a
very good man. He is a very penetrating journalist and I enjoyed
working with him and learning something of the skill of writing
for a local paper."
Asked to summarise Kuttner's character, Carey said: "A man I
would trust. I would have no doubt about that."
The court has previously heard that private detective Glenn
Mulcaire, with whom Goodman was convicted of phone-hacking in
2007, was paid by the newspaper to intercept mobile phone
voicemail messages of celebrities in the search for stories.
When asked by lead prosecutor Andrew Edis to explain the
services Mulcaire was paid to provide, Kuttner said he was told
they were typical of those performed by a private investigator.
"It now emerges, much to my distress, that he provided phone
interception services," he added.
Kuttner, whom the jury has been told is suffering from ill
health, has been accused by prosecutors of authorising weekly
cash payments to Mulcaire of as much as 100,000 pounds
($167,000) a year.
He also instructed journalists to use false names to protect
confidential sources, the court was told.
"Any suggestion whatsoever that I was a party to phone
hacking activity ... is utterly without foundation," Kuttner
said. "I've spent a lifetime in journalism - hacking or
intercepting voicemails is a technique that has never, ever,
featured in my work."
Coulson worked as British Prime Minister David Cameron's
media chief after leaving the paper. He resigned in January 2011
due to escalating coverage of the phone-hacking scandal which
led Murdoch to close the paper and sent shockwaves through the
British establishment.
The trial continues.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Heavens)