LONDON, April 14 David Cameron's former media chief Andy Coulson told a London court on Monday he had not spoken to the Prime Minister since he was arrested three years ago over phone-hacking offences at the Rupert Murdoch tabloid he used to edit.

Coulson, who edited the News of the World from 2003 to 2007, is accused of conspiracy to illegally intercept voicemails on mobile phones and authorising illegal payments to public officials. He denies the charges.

Coulson went on to work for Cameron in 2007 when he was leader of the opposition Conservatives and moved with him into Downing Street after the May 2010 election when he became prime minister. He quit the role in January 2011 when the phone-hacking scandal re-emerged as a major issue.

"Not long after, my family and I spent a weekend with him, I think that was in the Spring, it may have been in the April, after I left," Coulson told the Old Bailey.

"I haven't spoken to him since," added Coulson, who was first arrested in July 2011. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)