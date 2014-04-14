* Former Murdoch editors accused of phone-hacking offence
* Coulson quit PM Cameron media role over scandal
* Denies affair with Brooks meant they shared stories
By Michael Holden and Kate Holton
LONDON, April 14 David Cameron's former media
chief Andy Coulson told a London court on Monday he had not
spoken to the British prime minister since his arrest, and
admitted his affair with Rebekah Brooks when working for Rupert
Murdoch tabloids was wrong.
Coulson and Brooks, the ex-boss of News Corp.'s
British newspaper arm, are on trial accused of charges linked to
phone-hacking. Prosecutors have suggested that their affair
played a key role in their involvement in criminal offences.
Both edited the now defunct News of the World newspaper at
the heart of a phone-hacking scandal which erupted in 2011 and
sent shockwaves through Britain's political establishment, not
least because of Coulson's close links to Cameron.
Prosecutors have told the jury at London's Old Bailey court
that Brooks and Coulson shared details of stories obtained from
phone-hacking when Coulson was editor of the News of the World
and Brooks was editing its sister daily the Sun.
However, on his first day in the witness box during the 5
1/2 month trial, Coulson echoed Brooks's evidence that their
affair, which began in 1998 and ran until 2004, had been
intermittent and had not interfered with their work.
"What I want to say is that it was not by any means
continual," said Coulson, who arrived at court holding hands
with his wife, whom he married in 2000.
"I don't want to minimise it or excuse it, it was wrong, it
shouldn't have happened and I take my full share of
responsibility for the pain it has caused other people, not
least my wife".
Asked if they had shared exclusive stories or sensitive
information because of their relationship, he replied: "No that
wouldn't happen."
Coulson left the mass-selling News of the World in 2007,
when its royal editor and a private detective Glenn Mulcaire,
who worked for the paper, were convicted of hacking the phones
of royal aides.
He said at the time that he had not known about the hacking
but felt he should stand down due to the seriousness of the
offence.
DOWNING STREET
Shortly afterwards Coulson, who left school at 18 to join
his local paper, went on to work for Cameron when he was leader
of the opposition Conservatives, and moved with him into Downing
Street after the May 2010 election when he became prime
minister.
Coulson, 46, quit the role in January 2011 when the
phone-hacking scandal re-emerged as a major issue.
"Not long after, my family and I spent a weekend with him, I
think that was in the Spring, it may have been in the April,
after I left," said Coulson.
"I haven't spoken to him since," added Coulson, who was
first arrested in July 2011, causing huge embarrassment for
Cameron.
Looking composed and speaking confidently, he told the court
he had not heard Mulcaire's name before his arrest. Nor had he
played a part in the decision to reverse plans to cut Mulcaire's
105,000 pound ($175,700) annual contract in 2005.
"It's not an area of the News of the World I was
particularly interested in," he said, adding he never used
private detectives himself when building his career as a show
business reporter.
Prosecutors have said he must have known what such a large
amount of money was being spent on, but Coulson said in overall
terms at the paper, the sum was not that great.
"I don't want to be dismissive of 105,000 pounds but the
reality is it was not a lot of money. We paid double that to the
astrologer," he said, adding they also spent 22,000 pounds on
flowers and alcohol.
Coulson and Brooks deny conspiracy to illegally intercept
voicemails on mobile phones and authorising illegal payments to
public officials.
Brooks is also accused of conspiracy to pervert the course
of justice. Five others are also on trial and they all deny the
charges. The trial continues.
(Editing by Angus MacSwan)