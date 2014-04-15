LONDON, April 15 Andy Coulson, a former Rupert
Murdoch editor, said on Tuesday he had played no part in the
hacking of the mobile phone messages of murdered British
teenager Milly Dowler, the revelation that led to the closure of
the News of the World tabloid.
Coulson, British Prime Minister David Cameron's one-time
media chief, told the Old Bailey trial he had never engaged in
illegal hacking activity, nor known about attempts to tap in to
Dowler's messages.
Dowler, 13, vanished from her home in March 2002 and her
body was discovered some six months later.
The revelation in July 2011 that her phone had been hacked
while she was still missing, giving her parents false hope that
she was still alive, sparked public anger and a sequence of
events leading to Murdoch closing the 168-year-old News of the
World, Coulson's arrest and Cameron ordering a public inquiry
into press ethics.
In the witness box for the second day in the 5-1/2 month
trial, Coulson was asked by his lawyer Timothy Langdale whether
he had ever been "party to or in agreement with phone hacking at
the News of the World?"
"No I was not," he answered.
"Were you aware of any activity by the News of the World in
relation to the hacking of Milly Dowler's voicemail messages?"
"No, I was not," he replied again.
Coulson is accused of conspiracy to illegally intercept
voicemails on mobile phones and authorising illegal payments to
public officials. He denies the charges.
Asked what he would have thought then about the process of
accessing voicemails to generate stories, Coulson said he would
have thought it was intrusive, a breach of privacy and lazy
journalism.
(Reporting by Kate Holton and Michael Holden; editing by
Stephen Addison)