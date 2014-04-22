(Adds testimony on royal phone directory)
By Jack Stubbs
LONDON, April 22 David Cameron's former media
chief Andy Coulson told a London court on Tuesday he had not
listened to hacked voicemail messages that exposed an affair
between actress Sienna Miller and James Bond star Daniel Craig.
Coulson, who was Cameron's head of communications until
2011, is charged with conspiracy to hack phones of high-profile
celebrities and politicians whilst he was editor of Rupert
Murdoch's now defunct News of the World tabloid.
The Old Bailey jury has previously heard that Dan Evans, a
former reporter at the paper and self-confessed phone hacker,
played Coulson a voicemail message left on Craig's phone by
Miller in 2005. The message revealed that Miller, then
girlfriend of actor Jude Law, was having an affair with Craig.
Coulson said he never heard the message and was not aware of
the practice of hacking.
"In 2005 I'm not sure I knew the phrase 'hacking
voicemail,'" he said. "I'm not sure that was a phrase that was
in my mind until much, much later."
Timothy Langdale, defending, said Evans claimed to have
played the message to Coulson at a meeting in London, when the
then editor was actually in Brighton attending the Labour party
conference.
The court was shown a copy of Coulson's diary from 2005 with
appointments to meet leading politicians, including then
Chancellor of the Exchequer Gordon Brown, during the conference.
"I wouldn't have cancelled any of those appointments," said
Coulson. "It was the purpose of me being there, to have those
meetings."
The 46-year-old denied that references made by other News of
the World editors to "special checks" made by Evans to
investigate the story were a reference to phone-hacking.
"It is an indication to me that he has some sources, or a
source," said Coulson. "I think all reporters think their checks
are special."
Coulson, who also faces charges over authorising illegal
payments to public officials, is on trial alongside six others,
including the former head of Murdoch's British newspaper arm
Rebekah Brooks. They all deny the charges.
The jury was shown an email from the paper's then royal
editor Clive Goodman, who was convicted of phone hacking in
2007, asking Coulson to sign off cash payments to a police
officer for a royal household telephone directory.
"They won't take anything other than cash. If discovered
selling stuff to us they can end up on criminal charges, as can
we," Goodman said in an extract from the email read out in
court.
Coulson said he agreed to the payment as he believed Goodman
was exaggerating and had a reputation for creating unnecessary
drama.
He said: "I didn't believe Clive Goodman was paying a
policeman. I still don't believe that Clive Goodman paid a
policeman. I didn't believe him and I rubber-stamped it."
The trial continues.
(Editing by Stephen Addison)