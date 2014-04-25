LONDON, April 25 The affair between Andy Coulson and Rebekah Brooks, former Rupert Murdoch editors who are on trial accused of phone-hacking offences at the News of the World newspaper, lasted until he quit the tabloid, a London court was told on Friday.

The jury at the Old Bailey also heard that Coulson, who later became Prime Minister David Cameron's media chief, received a three-year payoff amounting to 600,000 pounds when he left the paper after its former royal reporter was jailed for phone-hacking in 2007.

Brooks, who ran the British newspaper arm of News Corp. until 2011, and Coulson are accused of conspiring to intercept voicemails on mobile phones when they worked at the News of the World. They deny the charge.

Earlier in their trial, which is now into its 103rd day, the court heard police had found a letter on one of Brooks's computers which indicated they had been involved in a relationship lasting six years from 1998.

Prosecutors have suggested that their affair was a key factor in proving they knew about the phone-hacking carried out by staff on the paper and by a private detective who worked for the tabloid.

Under cross-examination from lead prosecutor Andrew Edis, Coulson indicated their affair had run over nine years, longer than had been previously suggested.

"The relationship started in 1998 and ended soon after. It re-started again some time later, to my memory in 2004 possibly at the end of 2003," Coulson told the court .

"In between times for very long periods it was what it should have been, a friendship. From 2004 onwards, it was by no means continuous but the affair did continue until the time I left the News of the World."

In earlier testimony, Brooks has denied having a six-year affair with Coulson, but said they did have periods of physical intimacy between 1998 and 2006.

Coulson quit as editor of the paper in January 2007 when ex-royal editor Clive Goodman was sent to jail for hacking into the voicemails of royal aides.

The court was told Coulson, 46, had decided to resign shortly beforehand and had then been involved in secret discussions with an executive from the company.

He denied suggestions this was because he had not wanted to alert Goodman, dashing his faint chances of holding on to his job and consequently risking his possibly revealing that Coulson was complicit in his hacking activities.

The court heard that in his original draft resignation statement Coulson stated he knew nothing of Goodman's illegal activities, but this was deleted from the final version released publicly.

Coulson, Brooks and Goodman also deny charges over illegal payments to public officials. Four others are also on trial and the case continues. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)