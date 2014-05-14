* Prince William, his wife Kate and brother Harry hacked
LONDON, May 14 The former royal editor of Rupert
Murdoch's News of the World tabloid admitted to a London court
on Wednesday he had repeatedly hacked the voicemails of Princes
William and Harry, and William's wife Kate Middleton.
Clive Goodman, who was jailed in 2007 for illegally
accessing voicemails on the mobile phones of royal aides, said
he had hacked Queen Elizabeth's grandsons almost a decade ago in
search of stories while working at the now-defunct tabloid.
From late 2005 until his arrest the following year,
Middleton's phone was hacked 155 times despite her often
changing the PIN number to access her voicemails, William's was
hacked 35 and Harry's nine times, the court was told.
Goodman targeted Middleton, known as the Duchess of
Cambridge since her marriage to William three years ago, on
Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day in 2005. The last
time was on Aug. 7, 2006, the day before police arrested
Goodman.
Despite the regular royal hackings, Goodman said detectives
had never before asked him about the tapping of the princes'
phones and it had not been publicly disclosed before the trial.
The Old Bailey jury has previously heard how recordings of
the royals' messages had been discovered, including one in which
William called Kate "Babykins", but not who was responsible.
"I'm quite happy to get everything out there and in the
open," Goodman told the court. "I don't want anyone to think I'm
not ashamed of what we did."
Goodman and private detective Glenn Mulcaire, who worked for
the paper, were jailed in January 2007, although the ex-royal
editor's involvement was then said to have been limited to three
aides to the princes.
At the time, Murdoch's British newspaper arm News
International said phone-hacking was limited to a "rogue
reporter" but police reopened their investigation when new
information emerged in 2011.
The subsequent scandal rocked the British establishment and
led Murdoch to close the 168-year-old News of the World. Three
of the paper's former news editors have admitted phone-hacking
offences.
Goodman, 56, is now on trial accused with the paper's former
editor Andy Coulson, later Prime Minister David Cameron's media
chief, of authorising illegal payments to police officers to
obtain royal telephone directories.
Coulson and Rebekah Brooks, another former editor and later
chief executive of Murdoch's British newspaper arm are also on
trial accused of phone-hacking offences. They and four other
defendants on trial deny the charges.
SPEAKING FREELY
Goodman had been absent from court since falling ill in
March part-way through cross-examination from Coulson's lawyer
Timothy Langdale.
In earlier testimony, he said Coulson had agreed a project
to fund a private detective to hack the phones of staff working
for William and Harry.
Asked why he was now admitting hacking the royals
themselves, Goodman said he could speak freely as the Crown
Prosecution Service (CPS) had made it clear he would not be
facing any further action over hacking.
"I'm happy to give a full account of every single one of
these (hackings)," Goodman told the court. He said he had also
hacked the phones of a personal assistant to Sarah Ferguson, the
Duchess of York, and Michael Fawcett, an aide to
heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles.
Langdale queried why he had not disclosed these details in
response to questions put to him weeks ago, when he only
recalled hacking five royal aides and the son of Camilla Parker
Bowles, the second wife of Prince Charles.
"Had you really forgotten that you had been hacking him
(Prince William)?" Langdale asked.
"I didn't recall specifics," Goodman replied. "I have not
been asked it before."
The trial continues.
