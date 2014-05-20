* Closing case, lawyer say Brooks cannot win due to coverage
* Former newspaper boss denies all charges against her
* Scandal enmeshed swathes of political establishment
By Michael Holden
LONDON, May 20 The phone-hacking trial of Rupert
Murdoch's former British newspaper boss Rebekah Brooks was told
on Tuesday there was no "smoking gun" evidence to prove she knew
about illegal interception of celebrities' voicemail messages.
The seven-month trial, now nearing its end, has heard that
Brooks condoned the practice at the now-defunct News of the
World tabloid in an effort to discover exclusive stories.
The scandal, which erupted three years ago, enmeshed large
swathes of Britain's political establishment due to the close
links Murdoch and his lieutenents enjoyed with the main
political parties.
Brooks denies knowing about phone-hacking while she was
editor of the paper and on Tuesday her defence lawyer Jonathan
Laidlaw told the Old Bailey court she could not win because of
critical and unfair media coverage.
"Whatever the evidence, she had started at a disadvantage,
some yards behind the starting line and she can't win," he said
in his closing speech.
Laidlaw said the case against her was circumstantial, based
on theories pursued by police and prosecutors against a backdrop
of hostile media coverage. This had ranged from "criticism and
comment through inaccuracy and bias to downright cruelty and
vitriol".
He added: "This case has been described as the trial of the
century. Much nonsense, complete nonsense, has been spoken about
these proceedings. Awful things have been said about Rebekah
Brooks herself over the last few years."
Laidlaw said the prosecution had failed to produce the "mass
of evidence, a welter of material" despite a huge police
investigation.
"There was no smoking gun in the evidence," he said.
"We have seen the prosecution construct a case based not on
direct evidence but around inference."
TWISTING AND TURNING
Brooks, 45, who ran Murdoch's News Corp's British newspaper
arm News International until 2011, denies conspiracy to
illegally intercept voicemails on mobile phones, authorising
illegal payments to public officials, and attempting to hinder
the police investigation.
She edited the News of the World from 2000 to 2003, handing
over to her deputy Andy Coulson, who later became Prime Minister
David Cameron's media chief.
Coulson, 46, is also on trial, facing conspiracy to hack
phones and authorising illegal payments, charges he denies.
Three news editors of the paper, two of whom - Greg Miskiw
and Neville Thurlbeck - worked under Brooks, pleaded guilty to
phone-hacking offences before the trial started, along with
Glenn Mulcaire, a private detective who worked for the paper.
Laidlaw said the prosecution case was that those three pleas
meant Brooks must have known about hacking.
"It just doesn't follow," he added. "The mere fact that
Miskiw and Thurlbeck have pleaded guilty ... does not tell you
anything about when their involvement in phone-hacking began."
Laidlaw said the evidence showed there were only 12
occasions when it could be proved that Mulcaire had been tasked
with a hacking under her editorship.
"If there was very little, hardly any, then 'she must have
known' is not a very good point at all," he said.
"(The prosecution) have fallen a long way short of proving
hacking was prolific under Mrs Brooks. That matters, that
matters a lot.
"If hacking really occurred under Mrs Brooks, the
prosecution cannot prove from the volume of hacking she must
have known."
The trial is expected to conclude next month.
(Editing by Alison Williams)