* News of the World editor admits phone hacking
* Eighth person to be convicted in scandal at Murdoch paper
* Scandal revealed widespread illegal snooping
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Oct 3 A former newspaper editor, whose
emails led to the exposure of widespread phone-hacking at Rupert
Murdoch's now defunct British tabloid, the News of the World,
pleaded guilty on Friday to illegally listening to people's
voicemails.
Ian Edmondson is the eighth person from what was once
Britain's biggest-selling paper to have been convicted of being
involved in hacking celebrities' phones to find exclusive
stories.
Edmondson, who had previously denied any wrongdoing,
admitted conspiring with colleagues to illegally access
voicemails. Victims he was linked to included actors Jude Law
and Sienna Miller and musician Paul McCartney.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
Phone-hacking was first uncovered at the paper in 2006, but
Murdoch's British newspaper arm News International said the
practice was limited to its ex-royal editor Clive Goodman and
private detective Glenn Mulcaire, who were both later jailed
after admitting offences.
However the discovery of three emails sent from Mulcaire to
Edmondson, then the paper's associate editor, at the end of 2010
sparked a massive new police investigation into criminal
activity at the News of the World.
The emails, dating from 2006, provided instructions on how
to hack the phones of the then deputy prime minister, a
government minister and Frederick Windsor, the son of Queen
Elizabeth's cousin.
Edmondson was sacked in early 2011 and the emails handed
over to police who slowly uncovered a huge scandal that shook
the British establishment and ultimately led Murdoch to closing
the newspaper.
He was one of the original defendants in one of Britain's
most expensive criminal trials which began last year and led to
the conviction and jailing in June of the paper's ex-editor Andy
Coulson, who had later become Prime Minister David Cameron's
media chief.
However he dropped out in the early stages due to ill
health. The trial was told Coulson had once instructed Edmondson
when he was working on a story about a celebrity to "do his
phone".
In addition to Edmondson, Coulson, and Goodman, three other
senior editors and another reporter have pleaded guilty to
hacking crimes. However, Rebekah Brooks, the former chief
executive of News International, was acquitted of involvement.
News UK, the new incarnation of News Corp.s'
British newspaper arm, on Wednesday dropped its claim to be
reimbursed for the multi-million dollar legal bills it amassed
in defending Brooks and other members of staff.
On Friday, prosecutors announced they would take no further
action against News International's former legal chief Tom
Crone, who was arrested two years ago over phone-hacking and
conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, saying there was
insufficient evidence to secure a conviction.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)