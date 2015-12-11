LONDON Dec 11 British prosecutors said on
Friday they would take no further action against Rupert
Murdoch's News UK and 10 people at rival publisher
Mirror Group Newspapers over alleged phone hacking.
Reporters on tabloid newspapers have admitted hacking into
phones to find stories, a practice that caused uproar when it
became public in 2011, resulting in the closure of Murdoch's
News of the World title.
The Crown Prosecution Service said it had brought 12
prosecutions and secured nine convictions for these serious
offences over the last three years, but would take no further
action.
"After a thorough analysis, we have decided there is
insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of a
conviction and therefore no further action will be taken in any
of these cases," said Director of Public Prosecutions Alison
Saunders.
"These decisions bring the CPS's involvement in current
investigations into phone hacking to a close."
