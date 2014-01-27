LONDON Jan 27 Film star Jude Law told Britain's
phone-hacking trial on Monday that reporters and photographers
used to hound him and that they even appeared at events he had
organised secretly for his children.
"I became aware I was turning up at places having arranged
to go there secretly and the media would already be there," said
Law, who is currently appearing on stage in London's West End in
a production of Shakespeare's "Henry V".
The jury was told that voicemail messages from Law had been
found at the home of Glenn Mulcaire, a private investigator for
tabloid newspaper the News of the World.
Law, 41, is the most high-profile figure to give evidence
for the prosecution at the trial of two former Rupert Murdoch
editors on charges of phone-hacking, which began at the end of
October last year and is due to last until May.
Smartly dressed in a grey suit, Law said press attention
in his private life had increased significantly after he was
nominated for an Oscar for "The Talented Mr Ripley" in 2001 and
split from his then wife Sadie Frost.
He told London's Old Bailey court that packs of
photographers would regularly appear when he was out with his
children.
Former News of the World editors Rebekah Brooks and Andy
Coulson are on trial accused of conspiring to illegally
intercept voicemail messages on mobile phones.
They are also accused of authorising illegal payments to
public officials while Brooks faces charges of perverting the
course of justice by attempting to conceal evidence from police.
Brooks, Coulson and five others deny all the charges.