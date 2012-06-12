By Maria Golovnina
LONDON, June 12 Britain's opposition leader told
a judicial hearing on Tuesday the government should move to cap
the market share of news organisations, saying Rupert Murdoch's
News International media empire had become too powerful and
arrogant.
Speaking at an inquiry into a phone-hacking scandal that
erupted a year ago over Murdoch's British tabloids, Labour
leader Ed Miliband said the tycoon's near 40 percent share of
national newspaper readership gave him too much power.
"Part of News International's power and lack of
accountability and arrogance came from its share of the
newspaper market," Miliband told the inquiry.
Shedding light on legislation that Labour might pursue
should it return to power, Miliband said laws should be reformed
to limit companies' market share to about 20 percent.
"I don't believe that one person should continue to control
37 percent ... of the newspaper market," he said. "It's good for
democracy to have plurality."
"There is a question of where the limits should be set," he
said. "We should have no worries about someone owning 20 percent
of the newspaper market".
Miliband was elected Labour leader after former prime
minister Gordon Brown lost the 2010 parliamentary election,
bringing a Conservative-led coalition government to power and
sending Labour into the opposition.
Labour has since regrouped, seizing on the Murdoch scandal
as well as deepening economic hardship to expand attacks on the
ruling Conservatives. Labour now leads in opinion polls but
elections are not due until 2015.
Allegations that reporters at one of Murdoch's newspapers
hacked into the voicemail of thousands of people, from child
murder victims to the families of Britain's war dead, have
outraged newspaper readers in Britain and blocked Murdoch's bid
to expand his hold over the British media market.
The Leveson inquiry was set up in the wake of the
phone-hacking scandal to look into the ethics of the British
press.
Cameron, due to appear at the inquiry on Thursday, has been
particularly under fire over its handling of a $12 billion bid
by Murdoch's News Corp to buy the rest of the lucrative
pay-TV group BSkyB that it did not already own.
Buying the stake would have significantly expanded Murdoch's
grip over the industry but News Corp dropped the bid after the
phone-hacking scandal erupted last year.
As more back-room insight emerged during a week of
high-profile witnesses, former Prime Minster John Major told
Leveson earlier in the day Murdoch had tried to persuade him to
change his policy on Europe in return for support from his
newspapers.
"Just before the 1997 election it was suggested to me to try
to get closer to the Murdoch press and I agreed that I would
invite Mr. Murdoch to dinner and we did have dinner in February
1997," said Major, who was prime minister between 1990 and 1997.
"It became apparent in discussion that Mr. Murdoch said that
he didn't like our European policies and wished me to change our
European policies. If we couldn't change those policies he could
not and would not support the government".
He added: "It is not often someone sits in front of a prime
minister and says to a prime minister: 'I would like you to
change your policy or my organisation cannot support you'."
(Additional reporting by Philip Baillie; Editing by Roger
Atwood)