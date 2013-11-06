LONDON Nov 6 British newspaper publisher
Trinity Mirror has lost a court battle to stop legal
action being brought against it by former England soccer manager
Sven-Goran Eriksson and three others who allege their phones
were hacked by Mirror journalists.
The High Court ruled on Wednesday that the cases of
Eriksson, former soccer player Garry Flitcroft, Abbie Gibson, a
former nanny for the family of soccer player David Beckham, and
actress Shobna Gulati can go ahead.
Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), a subsidiary of Trinity
Mirror which publishes the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and
Sunday People, had applied to the court to have the cases
dismissed.
In a statement, Trinity Mirror said MGN would continue to
contest the four claims vigorously.
Wednesday's ruling comes as senior executives from former
News Corp tabloid, the News of the World, are
contesting criminal charges related to phone hacking at the Old
Bailey.
(Reporting By Joshua Franklin; editing by David Evans)