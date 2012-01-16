LONDON Jan 16 Showbusiness reporters at
Britain's Daily Mirror could have secretly engaged in
phone-hacking in the past, the tabloid's editor and former
showbiz editor Richard Wallace told a government-appointed
inquiry on Monday.
Wallace, who took over in 2004 as editor of the Mirror, the
main rival to Rupert Murdoch's Sun, told the Leveson Inquiry
into press standards he was not aware of phone-hacking on the
showbiz desk but did not always know the source of stories.
Asked whether phone-hacking could have been going on and
hidden from him while he was showbiz editor of the Trinity
Mirror-owned title from 1999-2000, Wallace replied: "It
might well have been."
On the specific question of whether a 2002 story about an
affair between then-England soccer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson
and TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson could have come from
phone-hacking, he answered: "It's possible, yes."
Wallace was head of news at the time.
The Leveson Inquiry was ordered by Prime Minister David
Cameron last year at the height of a phone-hacking scandal at
the News of the World that prompted Murdoch to shut down the
formerly best-selling Sunday tabloid.
The focus of public outrage was at first limited to the
Murdoch press but concerns have grown about other titles as the
inquiry has heard details from celebrities and journalists of
unsavoury newsgathering practices elsewhere.
James Hipwell, who was a financial columnist for the Daily
Mirror at the time, told the inquiry in December that
phone-hacking had seemed to be "perfectly acceptable" to some of
the senior editors.
Wallace took over as editor of the Daily Mirror after Piers
Morgan, now host of a chat show in the United States, was
dismissed for publishing hoax pictures that purported to show
Iraqi prisoners being abused by British soldiers.
Morgan has denied phone-hacking but boasted in 2006 of
having listened to a voicemail left by Beatle Paul McCartney for
his future wife, Heather Mills.
Wallace said he had not heard the message nor had he heard
any talk of it at the time.
Trinity Mirror has carried out a review of its editorial
controls and procedures and obtained written confirmation from
its senior editorial executives that they had not engaged in
phone-hacking or bribery.