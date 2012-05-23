By Kate Holton
LONDON May 23 One of Britain's most respected
journalists said on Wednesday that former tabloid newspaper
editor Piers Morgan showed him how to hack into phones 10 years
ago, the latest twist in a scandal that has so far centred on
Rupert Murdoch.
Morgan, now a CNN talk-show host in the United States, has
consistently denied authorising phone hacking during his time as
editor of the Daily Mirror.
The criminal practice has damaged Murdoch's reputation, led
to the closure of his News of the World newspaper and prompted a
judicial inquiry into media standards.
On Wednesday, the BBC's Jeremy Paxman told the inquiry that
Morgan had boasted to him at a lunch in 2002 about how easy it
was to access the voicemail messages of mobile phones.
"He turned to me and said: 'Have you got a mobile phone?' I
said yes and he said: 'Have you got a security setting on the
message bit of it?'," Paxman said.
"I didn't know what he was talking about. He then explained
that the way to get access to people's messages was to go to the
factory default setting and press either 0000 and 1234, and if
you didn't put your own code in, his words, 'you are a fool'."
Trinity Mirror, publisher of the Daily Mirror, has
denied that any of its journalists hacked phones, but its shares
fell sharply on Wednesday after Paxman's appearance at the
high-profile Leveson Inquiry. They closed down 5.5 percent.
Morgan, who edited Murdoch's News of the World from 1994 to
1995 before editing the Daily Mirror from 1995 to 2004, was
called to appear before the inquiry last year after his name
became associated with the scandal.
He had written in his published diaries about a "little
trick" for eavesdropping on voicemails that he had heard of as
early as 2001.
Morgan told the inquiry in December that the boasts were
merely a repetition of rumours about journalistic "dark arts".
Paxman said Morgan had told him about phone hacking at the
2002 lunch at the offices of Trinity Mirror in London, which was
also attended by the Swedish television personality Ulrika
Jonsson.
The Mirror had previously revealed that Jonsson had had an
affair with the then England soccer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson,
and Paxman said Morgan teased Jonsson that he knew about private
conversations between her and Eriksson.
An assistant for Morgan declined to comment on Wednesday but
the former editor said on Twitter: "Right - that's the last time
I'm inviting Jeremy Paxman to lunch. Ungrateful little wretch."
Morgan, who took over Larry King's chat-show slot on CNN,
has also denied allegations from the former wife of Paul
McCartney that he had listened to a hacked voicemail message
left for her by the former Beatle.
Morgan bragged about hearing the message in a newspaper
column in 2006 but has refused to divulge how he came upon it.
The Leveson Inquiry was set up last year by British Prime
Minister David Cameron after the closure of the News of the
World, owned by News International - the British publishing
division of Murdoch's News Corporation.