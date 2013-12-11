LONDON Dec 11 Rebekah Brooks, the former head
of Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper business, exchanged banter
with rival editor Piers Morgan at a dinner party in 2003 about
hacking each others' phone messages, a court heard on Thursday.
The conversation between the then editor of the Sun and
former Daily Mirror editor Morgan - now hosting his own TV chat
show in the United States - took place at a steak restaurant in
south London, according to witness Ambi Sitham.
Sitham told the Old Bailey court the two editors had been
discussing each other's upcoming front pages at the restaurant.
She said Morgan had said to Brooks: "I already know what
your cover is because I've been listening to your messages."
The witness said Brooks replied: "Been hacking into my phone
again have you, Piers?"
Morgan then said: "Well you've been looking at my emails,"
Sitham added.
Sitham, a former solicitor, said that when she offered her
number to Brooks later in the evening, Morgan turned to her and
said: "Careful - she'll tap your phone."
Former Murdoch confidante Brooks is on trial along with
seven other defendants, accused of an array of offences
including conspiracy to hack phones and two counts of conspiracy
to commit misconduct in a public office. She denies all
offences.
Brooks, known as Rebekah Wade prior to her second marriage
in 2009, was editor of the now-defunct Sunday tabloid News of
the World, then of its sister daily paper the Sun, before rising
to be chief executive of News International, the British
newspaper arm of Murdoch's News Corp empire.
Sitham, speaking by videolink from the United States, said
she was at the restaurant with her boyfriend to celebrate the
birthday of another former News of the World editor, Andy
Coulson, who is also a defendant in the trial.
Morgan, who faces no charges, has denied knowledge of phone
hacking at his newspaper.