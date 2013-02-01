LONDON Feb 1 A senior British counter-terrorism
police officer was jailed on Friday after becoming the first
person to be convicted following a massive police investigation
into alleged phone-hacking centred on Rupert Murdoch's British
newspapers.
Detective Chief Inspector April Casburn, 53, was jailed for
15 months for misconduct in a public office after she was found
guilty last month of offering to sell details about the
phone-hacking inquiry to Murdoch's News of the World tabloid.
"It was ... a corrupt attempt to make money out of sensitive
and potentially very damaging information," said Justice Adrian
Fulford.
Casburn called the News of the World on Sept. 11, 2010, when
police were at the early stages of examining claims journalists
from the paper had illegally accessed the voicemails of mobile
phones in a bid to find stories.
Prosecutors said she had phoned asking for money in an
attempt to undermine the investigation because of her perception
that she had been wronged and sidelined by police colleagues.
She denied asking for payment, and said her intention was to
raise the alarm over what she viewed as a waste of
counter-terrorism resources on hacking, when they should have
been concentrating on preventing attacks in the run-up to the
anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.