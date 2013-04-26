LONDON, April 26 A former police officer pleaded guilty on Friday to selling stories to the Sun tabloid, the latest public official to admit criminal offences in the wake of an inquiry into phone-hacking centred on Rupert Murdoch's British titles.

James Bowes pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office at a hearing at London's Old Bailey court. He will be sentenced on May 9, police said.

No details of the case were given during the short hearing.

Bowes is said to have passed on information about investigations to the Sun while working for Sussex Police, the Press Association reported.

An earlier hearing was told he contacted Murdoch's now defunct News of the World, offering to provide information from a confidential police report to the newspaper and asking what the information was worth.

He later contacted the Sun and offered to sell them information, and an article was subsequently published for which he was paid 500 pounds ($770).

He is the latest official to have pleaded guilty as part of the police's Operation Elveden inquiry, which forms part of a the wide-ranging criminal investigations launched following claims journalists from the News of the World had hacked into mobile phone voicemail messages.

Three former police officers and a prison officer have already been jailed for selling stories or offering to sell information to journalists on Murdoch's papers.