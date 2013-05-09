LONDON May 9 A former policeman was sentenced to 10 months in jail on Thursday for selling a story to the Sun newspaper and trying to sell another, about the child of celebrities Peter Andre and Katie Price, to the now defunct News of the World.

In 2010, James Bowes sold information about a family whose child had been bitten by a fox to the Sun for 500 pounds, causing such a media onslaught on the family that they temporarily moved house.

Judge Mr Justice Fulford said Bowes' actions were out of character for an otherwise good police officer, but added that his behaviour had dented public confidence in the authorities.

"You abused your position as a police officer by providing unauthorised information to the press," Fulford said at the Old Bailey.

"Activity of this kind is deeply damaging to the administration of justice in this country."

Bowes, who was dismissed by Sussex police after being arrested last year, pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office last month.

He is the fourth police officer to have been jailed after prosecutions under the police Operation Elveden, investigating unlawful payments by journalists to public officials. Elveden itself is part of a wider investigation into phone-hacking by journalists that began early in 2011.

