LONDON Aug 28 British prosecutors said on
Friday they had received a file of evidence relating to the
police investigation of phone-hacking at Rupert Murdoch's
newspapers and would be considering a possible corporate
prosecution.
The phone-hacking scandal first began in 2006 when the
former royal editor of Rupert Murdoch's now-defunct News of the
World, Clive Goodman, and his investigator Glenn Mulcaire,
admitted they had hacked the phones of royal aides.
As the scale of revelations grew, police launched a wider
investigation into hacking under the codename Operation Weeting
in 2011 that eventually led to the jailing for 18 months of the
paper's ex-editor Andy Coulson and the conviction of five of its
journalists.
"We have received a full file of evidence for consideration
of corporate liability charges relating to the Operation Weeting
phone hacking investigation," said a spokesman for the Crown
Prosecution Service (CPS) in a statement.
A spokeswoman for News UK, the new name for Murdoch's
British newspaper titles, declined to comment. The parent
company News Corp has previously said it has changed the way it
operates and has apologised to hacking victims.
The US Department of Justice has already said it would not
prosecute News Corp and 21st Century Fox, part of Murdoch's
global media empire, over the British hacking scandal.
