LONDON Dec 12 Britain's Queen Elizabeth was so
incensed with royal police officers eating nuts from bowls left
out in the corridors of Buckingham Palace that she drew lines on
the sides in a bid to catch them out, a London court heard on
Thursday.
In emails submitted to the phone hacking trial of
journalists at Rupert Murdoch's now defunct News of the World
tabloid, its royal reporter said he had learnt that a memo had
been issued to all officers telling them to "keep their sticky
fingers out".
To laughter in the court, judge John Saunders told the jury
that these were "unfounded allegations".
"Queen furious about police stealing bowls of nuts and
nibbles left out for her in the BP (Buckingham Palace) Queen's
corridors," an email from royal reporter Clive Goodman to then
editor Andy Coulson said.
It said staff had put out a selection of nuts including
cashews, almonds and Bombay mix around the palace for the
87-year-old queen.
"Problem is that police on patrol eat the lot. Queen so
narked (annoyed) she has started marking the bowls to see where
the levels dipped," it said.
The emails were read out to the long-running phone hacking
trial, where eight people including former News of the World
editors Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson are facing charges
related to the interception of voicemails.
The eight all deny the charges. Buckingham Palace declined
to comment.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)