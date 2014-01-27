LONDON Jan 27 British newspaper publisher
Trinity Mirror said on Monday that Daniel Evans had
pleaded guilty to phone hacking during his time as a journalist
on the group's Sunday Mirror tabloid.
Evans appeared on Monday as a witness in the long-running
trial investigating phone hacking at Rupert Murdoch's
now-defunct News of the World tabloid.
Evans admitted conspiracy to hack phones at the News of the
World and the Sunday Mirror. He also admitted to conspiracy to
commit misconduct in public office and committing an act likely
to pervert course of justice.
"We do not tolerate wrongdoing within our business and take
any allegations seriously," Trinity Mirror said. "It is too soon
to know how this matter will progress and further updates will
be made if there are any significant developments."
Shares in the group were down 3 percent at 1535 GMT.
