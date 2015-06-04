LONDON, June 4 Britain's Trinity Mirror
newspaper group will appeal against a court ruling ordering it
to pay a total of 1.2 million pounds ($1.9 million) in damages
to eight phone-hacking victims, arguing the amount is
"disproportionate", it said on Thursday.
The group, which owns the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror
tabloid newspapers, had raised its provision to deal with the
fallout from phone-hacking from 12 million pounds to 28 million
pounds following the May 21 ruling by a High Court judge.
The amounts awarded by the judge were much larger than those
obtained by other victims of phone-hacking by journalists in
earlier out-of-court settlements, potentially raising the cost
of dealing with any future claims.
"MGN Limited has already accepted that it should pay
appropriate compensation to individuals who were the target of
phone-hacking," Trinity Mirror said, referring to its subsidiary
that owns the Mirror titles.
"However, we believe that the basis used for calculating
damages in the judgment is incorrect and the amounts awarded by
the judge are excessive and disproportionate," it said.
The company said there remained uncertainty as to how
matters would progress and it would make further announcements
if there were any significant developments or if its estimated
financial exposure were to materially change.
Shares in Trinity Mirror fell 4 percent in the minutes after
the announcement was made.
The victims awarded damages were actress Sadie Frost,
retired footballer Paul Gascoigne, BBC executive Alan Yentob,
three TV soap opera actors, a TV producer and a flight attendant
who had dated former England footballer Rio Ferdinand.
The eight claimants sought damages after reporters seeking
scoops listened to their voicemail messages, leading in some
cases to salacious stories and to the victims suspecting those
close to them of leaking information to the press.
The May 21 ruling was the first time a civil lawsuit related
to phone-hacking was decided by a judge. Previous damages
against both Trinity Mirror and Rupert Murdoch's News UK
group were settled out of court.
The phone-hacking scandal erupted in 2011 when it was
revealed that some staff at Murdoch's News of the World tabloid
had routinely listened to private voicemail messages, including
those of a murdered schoolgirl.
Murdoch shut down the 168-year-old paper and police launched
a vast investigation into phone-hacking and other suspected
illegal practices by tabloid newspapers. At first the focus was
mostly on Murdoch's titles, but it later widened to the Trinity
Mirror newspapers.
($1 = 0.6482 pounds)
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Kate Holton)