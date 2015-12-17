LONDON Dec 17 Britain's Trinity Mirror
lost an appeal on Thursday to reduce the amount of compensation
it must pay eight people who had their phones hacked by staff
working for the newspaper group, potentially opening it up to
higher payouts in future.
The owner of the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror tabloid
newspapers had appealed a ruling ordering it to pay 1.2 million
pounds ($1.8 million) in damages to the victims, saying the
amount was disproportionate.
The amounts awarded by the judge were much larger than those
obtained by other victims of phone-hacking by journalists in
earlier out-of-court settlements, potentially raising the cost
of dealing with any future claims.
However the Court of Appeal said in a lengthy statement on
Thursday that it dismissed the appeals.
Trinity Mirror said it intended to appeal this ruling to the
Supreme Court. It also raised its provision to deal with phone
hacking matters to 41 million pounds from 28 million pounds.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)