LONDON Jan 26 While the world economy could
slow as Chinese output moderates, it is unlikely to contract,
Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane told a local
newspaper on Tuesday.
China has been at the centre of concerns about a slowdown in
emerging markets and of the volatility that has plagued
financial markets since the beginning of the year.
"Do I think there is a big risk of us being tipped into
negative growth in the world economy? That strikes me as quite
unlikely as things sit today," Haldane told the Express and
Star, a newspaper from Wolverhampton in England's midlands.
"We would have to fall a long way, or something very
untoward would have to happen for that to fall into negative
territory."
He also said Britain's economy continued to grow "pretty
steadily".
