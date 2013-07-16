By Dasha Afanasieva
perform "Hamlet" in every country in the world to introduce the
Bard in English to audiences in some of the world's most remote
locations, the theatre announced on Tuesday.
The tour will start in the Globe Theatre in London on April
23 next year to celebrate Shakespeare's 450th birthday and the
final performance will also take place, again at the Globe, on
April 23, 2016, the 400th anniversary of his death.
The number of countries in the world is disputed, with 196
being most commonly cited, while the Globe says its aims to
perform in around 200 states and territories.
Artistic Director Dominic Dromgoole said a cast of 12 would
start "with a mad rampage" in Europe then head to North America,
Africa, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East, performing on
beaches, in palaces and other unique locations.
The team, which will be rotated every two months, will
travel by boat, train, jeep, ship and bus to minimise plane
travel and performances will be held on a stripped-down booth
stage.
"We know that there's an appetite for Shakespeare out there
and there's a fascination with Shakespeare," Dromgoole told
Reuters as he prepared to take "an international icon" to some
of the most inaccessible places in the world.
It is not the first time the Globe has brought Shakespeare
to an international audience. During a six-week festival last
year, it showed 37 Shakespearean works in 37 different languages
to 110,000 people.
This time the play will only be performed in English but
with captions.
"The spirit of touring, and of communicating stories to
fresh ears, was always central to Shakespeare's work. We
couldn't be happier to be extending that mission even further,"
Dromgoole said in a statement.
Shakespeare's well known tragedy "Hamlet" was first
performed around 1600 and is a vivid portrayal of madness and
the darkest elements of the human psyche.
Shakespeare's Globe theatre was originally built in London
in 1599 but burnt down in 1613. The theatre was rebuilt near to
the original site on the banks of the River Thames and reopened
in 1997.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Michael Roddy)