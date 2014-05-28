(Adds evidence and background)
By Jack Stubbs
LONDON May 28 Veteran Australian entertainer
Rolf Harris groomed and psychologically dominated a 13-year-old
girl before repeatedly sexually abusing her, a British court was
told on Wednesday.
A mainstay of family television entertainment for decades,
Harris is charged with 12 counts of indecent assault against
four girls, some as young as seven or eight, between 1968 and
1986. Seven of the counts relate to one woman.
Harris, who denies all the charges, told the jury on Tuesday
he had been in a relationship with the woman, but that this had
started when she was 18, not 13, and that it had been an adult
and consensual affair.
"This was not a consensual relationship, this was child
abuse. Grooming. You effectively psychologically dominated that
girl," Prosecutor Sasha Wass said, addressing the 84-year-old,
in the dock at London's Southwark Crown Court.
"It just never happened," Harris replied.
Harris muttered to himself in court before his second day of
evidence and first day of cross-examination. Wearing a dark
pinstriped suit and red tie, he attended the indecent assault
trial - now in its fourth week - with his wife, Alwen Hughes.
On Tuesday he told a series of anecdotes detailing his rise
to stardom, and gave a rendition of his famous comic song "Jake
the Peg".
"Yesterday you delighted us with a demonstration of your
many talents," Wass said.
"The prosecution does not suggest for a moment that you are
anything but a brilliant and polished performer. But this case,
as you know, is not a talent show. This case is taking place to
decide whether beneath your friendly loveable exterior there is
a darker side lurking."
Harris said the relationship had been a series of isolated
incidents and purely sexual.
"EXPOSED AS A CHILD MOLESTER"
The woman had previously told the court Harris abused her
throughout her teenage and young-adult life. On one occasion he
molested her within yards of his sunbathing wife and daughter
and performed oral sex on her in the same room as other sleeping
children, the jury of six men and six women was told.
Harris denied that account. "If it wasn't so serious that
would be laughable," he said.
"It's a syndrome, isn't it, child abuse?" said Wass.
"Grooming in the context of child abuse is training a child to
keep your secret ... The longer the abuse goes on, the more
compliant the victim is."
"I'm no expert in these matters," said Harris.
Wass said that even as an adult, the woman had been too
intimidated by Harris' fame and public standing to tell police.
Harris is known to millions in Britain and Australia for his
work as a TV presenter and a string of pop music hits.
"Everybody in this court who has given evidence has said
that they wouldn't have stood a chance against you if it was
your word against theirs. Because you were so famous, so
popular, so loved by everyone," she said.
"You were able to play with her like she was a toy."
Harris said that when he was presenting the BBC show "Animal
Hospital" the woman had tried to blackmail him for £25,000 to
fund an animal sanctuary. When he refused to pay she threatened
to tell her story to the press.
"I would not hold it in such dread for all these years
unless she said it to me," said Harris, referring to the
blackmail threat.
Wass replied: "The dread, I suggest, is that you were going
to be exposed as a child molester." The trial continues.
