LONDON Feb 9 Britain's Prince Harry has
won a prize for being the best co-pilot gunner out of more than
20 newly qualified Apache attack helicopter pilots, the Ministry
of Defence said on Thursday.
Queen Elizabeth's grandson, known in the military as Captain
Wales, will be eligible for operational duties like any British
serviceman, although there were no details about any future
deployment.
"The award handed to Captain Wales consists of a polished 30
mm round from an Apache cannon mounted on a stand," the ministry
said in a statement.
Harry, who four years ago briefly did active service in
Afghanistan, was given the award during a dinner on Wednesday to
mark the end of 18 months of intensive training. It was one of
two prizes for achievement on the Apache course.
The prince, third in line to the throne, follows in the
footsteps of elder brother William, who is currently on
deployment as a Royal Air Force search and rescue helicopter
pilot in the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic.
William's presence there has riled Argentina, which fought
and lost a war against Britain in 1982 over its claim to the
Falklands, called Las Malvinas in Spanish.
As part of his Apache course, Harry spent two months in the
United States where he was trained in handling the helicopter in
mountain and desert conditions, in dust landings, and day and
night operations, as well as taking part in live firing.
British Apache helicopters supported last year's NATO
mission over Libya and continue to be used to assist the
International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan.
The 27-year-old prince served in the army in the southern
Afghan province of Helmand but returned home after just 10 weeks
when a media blackout collapsed.
He had secretly been flown to Helmand in mid-December 2007
to work as a forward air controller, calling in air strikes and
informing pilots of where their targets were.
That made him the first member of Britain's royal family to
see active service in a theatre of war since his uncle Prince
Andrew flew helicopters during the Falklands war.
After returning from Afghanistan, Harry said he was keen to
return to frontline action but military chiefs warned it could
pose too much of a security headache.
A possible deployment to Iraq was cancelled at the last
minute because of concern for his safety and that of his
colleagues.
The prince will be based at an army air base at Wattisham in
eastern England, as part of 16 Air Assault Brigade, where he
will participate in exercises within Britain to gain wider
experience of flying Apaches.
