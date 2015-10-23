LONDON Oct 23 A new play picking up the story
of Harry Potter where the seventh and final volume of J.K.
Rowling's series of books left off is to open in London's West
End theatre district next summer.
"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child", based on an original
tale part-written by Rowling, will feature a grown-up Harry, now
working for the Ministry of Magic, in a storyline in which past
and present "fuse ominously", publicists for the production said
on Friday.
The play will be in two parts which are intended to be seen
in order on the same day, or on two consecutive evenings. An
initial 16 weeks of performances will go on sale in the first
booking period, which starts on Oct. 30.
Commercial success for the venture looks extremely likely as
so far everything connected to Harry Potter has turned to gold.
Rowling's books have sold over 450 million copies and been
translated into 78 languages, while the film franchise based on
the books broke box office records.
The new story was a collaboration between Rowling,
scriptwriter Jack Thorne and theatre director John Tiffany, who
has won awards in London and New York for his work on the
musical "Once".
"The story only exists because the right group of people
came together with a brilliant idea about how to present Harry
Potter on stage," Rowling was quoted as saying in a statement
from the publicists.
"I'm confident that when audiences see 'Harry Potter and the
Cursed Child' they will understand why we chose to tell the
story in this way."
The production will open at the Palace Theatre on July 30,
with both parts being performed that day. Reduced price previews
will start on June 7. Tickets go on sale online at 11:00 GMT on
Oct.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)