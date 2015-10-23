(Corrects paragraph one to Albus as youngest son, not child)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON Oct 23 A new play that opens in London
next summer will pick up the story of Harry Potter where the
seventh and final volume of J.K. Rowling's saga left off, with a
plot involving a grown-up Harry and his youngest son, Albus.
"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child", based on a new story
part-written by Rowling, opens at the Palace Theatre in London's
West End district on July 30, 2016, publicists for the
production said on Friday.
The story takes place 19 years after Harry's final showdown
with the dark wizard Lord Voldemort, described in "Harry Potter
and the Deathly Hallows", the seventh book.
Now an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic with
three school-age children, Harry "grapples with a past that
refuses to stay where it belongs", a statement about the new
play said.
Meanwhile, Albus, named after Harry's old headmaster and
mentor Albus Dumbledore, struggles with the weight of the family
legacy.
"As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son
learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from
unexpected places," the publicists said.
The play will be in two parts which are intended to be seen
in order on the same day, or on two consecutive evenings. An
initial 16 weeks of performances will go on sale in the first
booking period, which starts on Oct. 30.
Publicists have been releasing a drip-drip of information
over several months in what appears to be a strategy to
tantalise fans, although commercial success for the venture
looks extremely likely regardless of any marketing efforts.
POTTER'S GOLD
So far everything connected to Harry Potter has turned to
gold. Rowling's books have sold over 450 million copies and been
translated into 78 languages, while the eight-part film
franchise based on the books grossed more than $7 billion at the
worldwide box office.
The new story was a collaboration between Rowling,
scriptwriter Jack Thorne and theatre director John Tiffany, who
has won awards in London and New York for his work on the
musical "Once".
"The story only exists because the right group of people
came together with a brilliant idea about how to present Harry
Potter on stage," Rowling was quoted as saying.
"I'm confident that when audiences see 'Harry Potter and the
Cursed Child' they will understand why we chose to tell the
story in this way."
Responding to a tweet about the artwork for the new
production, Rowling said on her Twitter account: "And I love
it!" The artwork shows what appears to be a child in a bird's
nest with wings, on a bright yellow background possibly evoking
fire.
Both parts of the play will be performed on the opening day,
July 30. Reduced price previews will start on June 7.
Tickets go on sale online at 1100 GMT on Oct. 28 for those
who registered for priority booking on the official website,
HarryPotterthePlay.com. Tickets then go on sale to the general
public on Oct. 30 at 1100 GMT.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)