LONDON, June 27 Britain's accounting watchdog
said it has opened an investigation into how KPMG audited the
books of HBOS, a UK bank that collapsed in 2008 during the
financial crisis.
The Financial Reporting Council said it will investigate
KPMG's audit of HBOS for the year that ended December 2007.
"The investigation relates to the extent to which KPMG...
considered the appropriateness of management's use of the going
concern assumption in the preparation of the financial
statements for the year ended 31 December 2007," the FRC said in
a statement.
It will also look at whether there were "material
uncertainties about the entity's ability to continue as a going
concern that needed to be disclosed in the financial
statements".
The watchdog came under pressure from lawmakers to undertake
a full investigation into the audit of HBOS, which was formed
through the merger of mortgage lender Halifax and Bank of
Scotland.
HBOS had to be rescued in a government-engineered takeover
by Lloyds Banking Group, which subsequently needed a 20
billion pound taxpayer bailout.
