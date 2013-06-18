LONDON, June 19 Britain's major food
manufacturers and retailers have agreed to follow the same
system of nutritional labelling as part of a government
initiative to tackle obesity and poor diet and ease the
financial burden on health services.
The UK's Department of Health said on Wednesday labels would
combine both traffic light colour-coding and nutritional
information on how much fat, saturated fat, salt, sugar and
calories are in food products.
Major retailers in the past used different systems of
labelling which health campaigners said led to confusion and
mixed messages.
With obesity and poor diet costing Britain's national health
service (NHS) billions of pounds every year the government wants
consumers to better understand the levels of nutrients in
packaged food.
Mars UK, Nestle UK, PepsiCo UK and Premier
Foods along with major grocers, including market leader
Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda, J Sainsbury
and Wm Morrison, have all agreed to use the consistent
label.
Businesses already signed up to using the new label account
for more than 60 percent of the food that is sold in Britain.
"By having all major retailers and manufacturers signed up
to the consistent label, we will all be able to see at a glance
what is in our food," said public health minister Anna Soubry.