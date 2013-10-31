(Adds UK to headline)
By Kate Kelland
LONDON Oct 31 The risks to public health from
emissions caused by fracking for shale oil and gas are low as
long as operations are properly run and regulated, the British
government's health agency said on Thursday.
Public Health England (PHE) said in a review that any health
impacts were likely to be minimal from hydraulic fracturing, or
fracking, which involves the pumping of water and chemicals into
dense shale formations deep underground.
Environmental campaigners have staged large anti-fracking
protests in Britain, arguing that it can pollute groundwater and
cause earthquakes.
Since there is currently no fracking in Britain, the PHE
report examined evidence from countries such as the United
States, where it found that any risk to health was typically due
to operational failure.
"The currently available evidence indicates that the
potential risks to public health from exposure to emissions
associated with the shale gas extraction process are low if
operations are properly run and regulated," said John Harrison,
director of PHE's centre for radiation, chemical and
environmental hazards.
"Good well construction and maintenance is essential to
reduce the risks of groundwater contamination," he added.
Britain's Conservative-led government, seeking a U.S.-style
production boom to offset dwindling North Sea oil and gas
reserves, has backed fracking as an "energy revolution" that
could create jobs and cut energy prices.
Energy Minister Michael Fallon welcomed the report and said
companies would be granted permission to frack for shale oil and
gas in Britain only if their operations are considered to be
safe.
"Public safety and health is paramount," he said, adding
that the government would work with the industry "to ensure
stringent safety guidelines are upheld" in shale exploration.
Green activist groups say the government should instead
invest more in renewable energy.
"Low risk is not the same as no risk," said Friends of the
Earth energy campaigner Helen Rimmer. "Evidence suggests
fracking has contaminated drinking water in Australia and the
United States. There's no guarantee it won't happen here."
Greenpeace said earlier this month it would encourage
British landowners to join together in legally opposing
fracking, a move that could strengthen the opposition to shale
exploration and development.
Responding to the PHE's report, Quentin Fisher, a professor
of petroleum geoengineering at the University of Leeds, said it
was "yet another study" suggesting contamination of groundwater
due to fracking was unlikely.
"The report provides even more evidence that production of
gas from shale can be made very safe," he added.
Ken Cronin, chief executive of the UK Onshore Operators
Group which represents the onshore oil and gas industry, also
welcomed the report, saying he hoped its findings would
"reassure communities up and down the country that shale gas can
be extracted with minimal risk to their wellbeing".
