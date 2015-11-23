LONDON Nov 23 Sales of pre-packed sausages and
bacon fell sharply at Britain's top grocers in the weeks
following publication of a World Health Organisation (WHO)
report, which said eating processed meat can cause bowel cancer,
data published on Monday showed.
The France-based International Agency for Research on Cancer
(IARC), part of the WHO, last month put processed meat in its
Group 1 list, which includes tobacco, asbestos and diesel fumes,
for which there is "sufficient evidence" of cancer links.
Researcher IRI measured sales of bacon and sausages at
Britain's major grocery stores in the week ended Oct. 31 of the
IARC announcement, and the following week ended Nov. 7,
estimating the value of sales declines at about 3 million pounds
($4.5 million) over the two weeks.
"While there have been links between certain types of meat
and some forms of cancer before, this announcement from a highly
respected global body was picked up widely by the media and has
had an immediate impact on some people's shopping choices," said
Martin Wood, head of strategic insight, retail solutions &
innovation at IRI.
IRI said sales of pre-packed sausages on a value basis fell
15.7 percent in the week to Oct. 31 compared with the same week
the previous year, while pre-packed bacon sales were down 17
percent.
IRI estimated the incremental fall in sales due to the
cancer scare at about 10 percent.
It said sausages and bacon sales fell 13.9 and 16.5 percent
respectively in the following week.
IRI said overall spending on meat stayed broadly consistent,
suggesting shoppers were switching to other meat products.
($1 = 0.6610 pounds)
