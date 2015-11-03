LONDON Nov 3 Heathrow, Europe's
busiest airport, will try to convince a Parliamentary committee
on Wednesday that it can still meet environmental standards if
it expands.
The airport has been campaigning for years to be allowed to
add a third runway because it is operating at full capacity. But
it faces opposition from some politicians, local residents and
environmental groups.
A government-appointed Airports Commission named Heathrow as
the preferred site for a London airport expansion in July, and
Prime Minister David Cameron has said he will decide by the end
of the year whether a new 23 billion-pound ($35 billion) runway
should be built there.
Reassurances that the site can meet environmental standards
could help provide political cover for the final decision.
Lawmakers on Britain's Environmental Audit Committee will
hear evidence on a bigger Heathrow's carbon emissions, air
quality and noise levels, from Heathrow's chief executive, John
Holland-Kaye; its sustainability and environment director, Matt
Gorman; and Howard Davies, former chairman of the Airports
Commission.
The Commission's support for Heathrow was conditional on
further restrictions to night flights, introducing a noise levy
and a legal commitment on air quality. The conditions were
attempt to win over critics, who battled to get a previous
expansion plan scrapped five years ago.
The Heathrow executives will outline the steps the airport
is taking. Among the steps being taken is a 20 million-pound
investment in plug-in electric air conditioners at gates to cool
the planes, so they don't need to use engines on stand and emit
extra pollution.
"Improved air quality around Heathrow is not negotiable.
We've made clear that Heathrow is already playing its part in
tackling emissions around the airport - we've reduced them by 16
percent over a five-year period, and that will continue," Gorman
said in an interview.
A trial is also underway for aircraft to approach Heathrow's
two runways at a steeper angle to help reduce noise, one of the
biggest concerns for residents of west London, who live under
the flight paths Gorman said.
On the outskirts of Heathrow's vast patchwork site of tarmac
and concrete, the airport has also set up a giant reed bed to
allow it to purify run-off water polluted with de-icer.
The airport is stepping up plans to use more electric
vehicles within the airport, Gorman said. It is also set to
benefit from improved rail connections when London's new east to
west rail link, Crossrail, opens in 2018. That should reduce
emissions from people travelling there by car.
Hidden under one of its terminals, Heathrow has an empty
rail station structure, to help boost arrivals at the airport
via public transport from their current level of over 40
percent, should additional rail expansion be allowed in future.
However, the campaign group Stop Heathrow Expansion remains
opposed to the plans for Heathrow. It says the airport "is the
only major UK airport where air pollution levels remains
stubbornly above EU legal limits.
According to their website, the campaigners favour expanding
at Gatwick, Britain's second-busiest airport. The Commission
decided against Gatwick, but the airport says the Commission's
environmental analysis on Heathrow was flawed.
Heathrow's largest shareholder is Spanish infrastructure
firm Ferrovial. Other partners include Qatar Holding,
China Investment Corp and the Government of Singapore Investment
Corp.
($1 = 0.6488 pounds)
