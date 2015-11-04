(Amends headline. Committee has now met)
By Sarah Young
LONDON Nov 4 Heathrow, Europe's
busiest airport, told a Parliamentary committee on Wednesday
that it could still meet environmental standards if it expands.
The airport has been campaigning for years to be allowed to
add a third runway because it is operating at full capacity. But
it faces opposition from some politicians, local residents and
environmental groups.
A government-appointed Airports Commission named Heathrow
as the preferred site for a London airport expansion in July.
Prime Minister David Cameron has said he will decide by the end
of the year whether a new 23 billion-pound ($35 billion) runway
should be built there.
Reassurances that the site can meet environmental standards
could help provide political cover for the final decision.
The campaign group Stop Heathrow Expansion remains opposed
to the plans for Heathrow. It says the airport is the only major
UK airport where air pollution levels remains stubbornly above
EU legal limits.
According to their website, the campaigners favour expanding
at Gatwick, Britain's second-busiest airport. The Commission
decided against Gatwick, which has called the Commission's
environmental analysis on Heathrow flawed.
Lawmakers on Britain's Environmental Audit Committee heard
evidence on a bigger Heathrow's carbon emissions, air quality
and noise levels, from Heathrow's chief executive, John
Holland-Kaye and Howard Davies, former chairman of the Airports
Commission.
NIGHT FLIGHTS
The Commission's support for Heathrow was conditional on
further restrictions to night flights, introducing a noise levy
and a legal commitment on air quality. The conditions were an
attempt to win over critics, who battled to get a previous
expansion plan scrapped five years ago.
Holland-Kaye told lawmakers that he was confident that an
expanded Heathrow would be able to meet EU air quality limits,
making a public pledge that the airport would only release
capacity from the new runway if it was clear that doing so would
not delay compliance with those limits.
"Heathrow today complies with EU air quality limits. We have
a very good and robust plan in place to make sure that even with
expansion we will continue to do that," he said.
One way of cutting emissions further could be to establish
an airport congestion charge for those travelling there by car,
suggested Holland-Kaye.
But he wouldn't be drawn on whether the airport would agree
to the condition of further night flight restrictions.
"We haven't accepted it yet. It is something that we need to
keep working on. We need to discuss with airlines and the
government and, I think there is a way through that, and we will
make our statement on that in due course," he said.
The airport is stepping up plans to use more electric
vehicles within the airport, Holland-Kaye said, and is set to
benefit from improved rail connections when London's new east to
west rail link, Crossrail, opens in 2018. That should reduce
emissions from people travelling there by car.
($1 = 0.6488 pounds)
