By Rhys Jones
| LONDON, July 8
LONDON, July 8 Both runways at London's Heathrow
airport should be extended and divided to allow simultaneous
take-offs and landings and solve the hub's capacity crunch, says
a leading British think tank.
The airport is Europe's busiest and operates at around 98
percent capacity, so has little space to reschedule flights when
there is even slight disruption to services. But discussions
about extending it have caused controversy for years, with green
campaigners and business groups at odds about how and where to
provide the extra runways that London badly needs.
A report by the Centre of Policy Studies said on Monday that
Heathrow's existing runways should be nearly doubled to 7,000
metres so that they each provide two, full-length, runways.
Those runways could be built north of Heathrow's terminal 5,
connecting the airport with the M25 motorway, Crossrail, the
Great Western rail line and an alternative high speed rail route
via the airport, said the report, which was written by Jock
Lowe, Concorde's longest serving pilot, and Mark Bostock, the
former project manager of the Channel Tunnel Rail Link (HS1).
This idea has been explored by airport executives already,
said a source with knowledge of Heathrow bosses' thinking, but
they have concerns about its safety and possible impingement
onto the busy M25 London ringroad, famous for its traffic jams.
Lowe and Bostock believe the runways at the west London hub,
the shortest of which is 3,658 metres long and the longest 3,902
metres, should be extended at one or both ends and divided by an
intermediate safety zone to comply with safety codes.
The M25 motorway should be diverted or bridged where crossed
by runway and taxiway extensions, they said.
"The additional capacity would dramatically improve
Heathrow's operational efficiency, both in normal operations by
reducing the intensity of runway utilisation, and in periods of
snow, low visibility or high winds," Lowe and Bostock said in
the report, titled 'Double up on Heathrow'.
Under pressure from liberals and green groups, David
Cameron's Conservative-led coalition government overturned a
decision to build a third runway at capacity constrained
Heathrow after it came to power in 2010. It also ruled out
expanding London's smaller airports.
The government's commission on airport capacity, chaired by
Howard Davies, is due to report in mid-2015. British aviation
officials, including Heathrow executives, will submit their
proposals to the commission later this month.
In 2012 70 million passengers arrived at and departed from
Heathrow. The airport averages 191,200 passengers arriving and
departing per day.