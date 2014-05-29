LONDON May 29 A former Concorde pilot is at the
centre of Britain's long-running debate over airport expansion,
with an idea he first had in 1988 that he believes offers a way
out of a political quagmire.
Heathrow Hub is based on William "Jock" Lowe's idea to
extend the runways at London's Heathrow airport, the world's
third busiest by passenger numbers, thereby adding capacity for
more planes without building a new runway, an issue which has
proved controversial in the past.
Lowe is one of an office-less team of four who spent 20,000
pounds to patent the Heathrow runway extension idea, then spent
countless hours developing it into a full-blown submission that
is now one of three options shortlisted for airport expansion.
Britain's Airport Commission is due to make a final
recommendation on where and how to expand London's airport
capacity by next summer. Along with Heathrow Hub are plans by
Heathrow Airport and Gatwick Airport.
Lawmakers and business leaders agree that new British
runways are an economic necessity. But the idea of adding them
in London is unpopular with many voters, who worry about noise,
pollution and safety.
Passions ran high during Britain's 2010 election over a new
runway at Heathrow, and supporters of the Liberal Democrats and
Conservatives in affluent west London helped make sure the new
coalition government dropped a plan by the previous government
to build a third runway there.
The Heathrow Hub proposal, which is not backed by Heathrow
Airport proper, comes in at 12 billion pounds ($20 billion), 5
billion pounds cheaper than the Heathrow alternative. It could
be built two years earlier, by 2023, and its backers say it will
avoid affecting any new areas with noise.
What's not to like? Should it be selected, Heathrow Hub
would be the first airport in the world to have an extra long
runway where planes take off on one half and land on the other,
prompting safety concerns.
Lowe said the worries were unfounded. The proposal has been
backed up by safety reports and Heathrow Hub would not be too
different from how Madrid's airport operates. There, planes take
off and land on runways with little separation at an angle.
RUBBISH IDEAS
What made 70-year old Lowe given up his retirement?
"I got annoyed and frustrated at the rubbish that was being
talked about," he said in an interview on Thursday.
His top complaint was that the plans being mooted for new
airport capacity were not in his opinion politically
deliverable.
London Mayor Boris Johnson proposes building a new airport
east of the city on the Isle of Grain, at a cost of up to 112
billion pounds. The government-appointed commission will decide
whether to shortlist it by the end of 2014.
Lowe believes the much-publicised idea of an alternative to
Heathrow has begun to work in the airport's favour, with a shift
in local opinion underway.
"He's (Johnson) actually woken up the local authorities and
the people around Heathrow to the fact that it might close," he
said. "Their stance was no expansion, but the alternative is no
airport there."
Work on the Heathrow Hub proposal has been funded by four
rich individuals with links to London's financial sector,
including former JP Morgan banker Ian Hannam, who on Wednesday
lost an appeal against a fine for market abuse.
The potential 12 billion-pound Heathrow Hub project could be
primarily funded by private investors, not the state, the team
and their backers believe. They could be in for a windfall of
their own if their scheme is recommended by the commission.
"We're the proposer, not the developer," Lowe said. If they
win, they'd sell the intellectual property rights to Heathrow
Airport, he said.
"None of us went into this to make huge, huge sums. There
would be, I'm sure, the basis for a very reasonable and friendly
discussion with Heathrow Airport."
Heathrow Airport Holdings Limited is co-owned by Spanish
infrastructure firm Ferrovial, its largest shareholder
with a 25 percent share. Partners include Qatar Holding, China
Investment Corp. and the Government of Singapore Investment
Corp.
($1 = 0.5982 British Pounds)
