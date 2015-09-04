LONDON, Sept 4 Four men, three of them
pensioners, pleaded guilty on Friday to being part of a daring
multi-million pound raid in London's jewellery business district
earlier this year.
Brian Reader, 76, John Collins, 74, Terry Perkins, 67 and
Daniel Jones, 58, all appeared at Woolwich Crown Court and
admitted conspiracy to burgle the Hatton Garden Safety Deposit
Ltd building which was targeted during the long Easter holiday
weekend in May.
Items worth more than 10 million pounds were stolen when
intruders broke into the vault where many of the area's gold,
diamond and jewellery businesses kept stock and made off with
the contents of 73 safety deposit boxes.
The burglars had broken into an elevator shaft, abseiled
down to the vault where they used heavy cutting equipment to
drill through a thick concrete wall.
Hatton Garden, in the heart of London, has been home to the
gem trade for centuries and has almost 300 dealers and more than
50 jewellery shops.
Police, who admitted they had failed to send any officers
when a burglar alarm sounded in the safety deposit building,
have since said they have recovered significant amounts of high
value property which they were confident had been taken from the
vault.
Five other men, aged between 42 and 60, denied the
conspiracy to burgle charge on Friday and are due to go on trial
later this year.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)