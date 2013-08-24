LONDON Aug 24 Four people were killed when a
helicopter carrying oil workers crashed into the sea off
Scotland's Shetland islands, the fourth incident in the area
involving different models of the widely used aircraft in just
over four years.
The Super Puma L2, made by EADS unit Eurocopter,
was carrying 16 passengers and two crew, and was operated by CHC
Helicopter for France's Total, CHC said.
The helicopter lost contact with air traffic control and
crashed into the sea as it approached Sumburgh airport, on the
coast of Shetland, a cluster of islands more than 100 miles (160
km) off the northeastern tip of mainland Scotland, on Friday.
The mother of one of the survivors told Sky News, "He said
it seemed to lose power and there was no time to brace. They
just dropped into the sea. He was by a window so he was able to
escape that way as it rolled over."
Scottish police said three bodies had been recovered and
work was under way to recover the body of the fourth. Sky News
said the fourth body was in the wreckage. All those killed -
three men and one woman - were passengers.
All four were contractors and only one Total employee was on
board, a Total spokeswoman. The others were from 12 separate
contractor firms, she said.
All 14 passengers and two crew died in April 2009 when Super
Puma crashed off Peterhead on the east coast of Scotland on its
way back from BP's Millier oil platform.
Last year the crew of a Super Puma ditched the aircraft in
the North Sea after a gearbox failure and, also last year, all
19 on another Super Puma were rescued after it ditched during a
flight from Aberdeen to the West Phoenix rig, west of Shetland.
CHC said it would not speculate on the cause of the incident
and it would carry out an investigation with Britain's Air
Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB). It temporarily suspended
its Super Puma L2 flights worldwide and all flights in Aberdeen.
A Eurocopter spokesman said the company was supporting CHC
and the authorities with their investigations. AAIB Chief
Inspector Keith Conradi told the BBC that the group expects to
publish a report containing safety recommendations within the
next few days after reviewing the wreckage and black box data.
Bob Crow, general secretary of offshore union RMT said that
workforce confidence in Super Puma aircraft had already been hit
by previous incidents.
"We will support any member who refuses to board any suspect
aircraft type in light of this disaster," he said.