LONDON Aug 29 A team investigating a fatal
helicopter crash in the North Sea near Scotland's Shetland
Islands said on Thursday it had retrieved the aircraft's "black
box" flight recorder which could help determine the cause of the
accident.
Four oil rig contractors were killed when a Super Puma L2,
made by EADS unit Eurocopter, crashed into the sea off
Shetland's rocky southern coast on Friday night.
The helicopter, carrying 16 passengers and two crew, was
operated by CHC Helicopter for France's Total
.
Oil and gas operators voluntarily agreed on Saturday to halt
flights of all Super Puma helicopters until the cause of the
accident could be determined and Britain's Helicopter Safety
Steering Group was meeting on Thursday to discuss the grounding.
Britain's Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said a
search team had found the black box that holds flight data and
cockpit voice recordings. It said it would be taken to the AAIB
headquarters in Farnborough, southern England.
The AAIB said the helicopter had appeared to show a
"reduction in airspeed accompanied by an increased rate of
descent" before the accident.
This was the fifth accident in four years in the area
involving different models of Super Puma helicopters, which make
up about half of the 75-strong fleet used to carry workers to
and from UK offshore platforms.
The rest of the fleet comprises mainly U.S. manufactured
Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp.