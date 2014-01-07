GE revenue falls 1 percent
April 21 General Electric Co reported a 1 percent decline in quarterly revenue on Friday, hurt by lower sales in its oil and gas and lighting businesses.
LONDON Jan 7 Four people were feared dead after a helicopter crashed in eastern England on Tuesday, police said, with local media reporting that it was believed to be a U.S. military aircraft.
The crash occurred in the Cley area of the north Norfolk coast, police said in a statement.
"There are believed to be four fatalities," the statement added, saying a 400 metre (0.25 mile) area had been cordoned off.
Sky News, citing sources, said the helicopter was believed to be a U.S. Black Hawk flying from the nearby U.S. airbase RAF Lakenheath.
"We are working on an incident," a spokesman at the airbase said, adding he had no further details. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Mike Collett-White)
April 21 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher-than-expected sales in its aerospace and energy businesses.